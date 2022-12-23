Problem makers

The incumbent government and opposition have locked horns in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. The latter is already facing a constitutional crisis. From the perspective of a neutral observer, it seems as though our politicians use their power to create more problems than they solve.

Or, to put it more accurately, they just create problems. It would be dishonest to give the impression that they have ever solved anything.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad