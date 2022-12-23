Sinking ship?

For the past nine months our country has been drowning in an ocean of troubles ranging from inflation, an economy on the verge of default, political instability and resurgent crime and terrorism. Now, the assemblies of two of our four provinces might be dissolved at a time when stability and functioning governments are crucial. The political brinkmanship has gone far enough and it is time for the PTI to do its job and help govern and save this country.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi