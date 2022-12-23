Tackling terror

While it is a terrifying thought that terror has returned to the country, this is now becoming an undeniable reality. From Bannu to Chaman, the past week has seen scenes of all-too-familiar violence play out, both inside the country and on the border. Delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan have tried to chalk out strategies to avoid border skirmishes and to prevent cross-border terrorism but it is no more a question of resolving issues through engagement alone, it is now more about a certain commitment that must come from the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Contentious issues between the two countries can be resolved through negotiating, but the issue of terrorism calls for much more stringent measures than just talks with militants. Over the past couple of months, there have been renewed activities of terrorists across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Such activities and the skirmishes on the borders have a sinister similarity in time and space. Pakistan’s security forces are facing cross-border attacks on the one side and terrorist attacks inside the country on the other.

Pakistan has lost over a hundred thousand people – both civilians and soldiers – in its efforts to secure its borders and counter the terror wrought by the TTP some years back. This is why it is all the more important to make sure the situation today does not become even more dire. Any attempts to negotiate with the TTP must not be made without taking on board all the political and civil society stakeholders. Militancy cannot be defeated so long as we continue to distinguish between different types of militants and send a signal that even someone declaring war on the state can be redeemed.

We also need to keep an eye on our western border which has become restless, with Afghan forces firing mortar shells across the border. This requires deft diplomacy and a carrot-and-stick approach. If the Taliban government does not contain the cross-border infiltration of militants and weaponry, the situation in Pakistan will be much harder to control soon. The gravity of the recent events is no mean affair and must trigger some soul searching in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. The recent incidents have also cultivated an increased sense of mistrust even among those who had a soft corner for the Taliban in both countries. A temporary border closure usually follows such incidents. Citizens of both countries are used to easily crossing the border, be it for work or to meet family. Such hurdles neither facilitate person-to-person contact nor help build confidence. However, Pakistan has the right to demand the other side ensure its soil is not used to plot attacks against our land and our people.