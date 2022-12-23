‘Women’s leadership crucial’

KARACHI: The central bank governor on Wednesday said it’s crucial to assist professional development of female employees and place them on leadership positions to tap their potential for the nation’s progress.

"Women should be motivated to pursue leadership roles as in upcoming years, women in leadership positions would become a norm rather than an exception," Jameel Ahmad, SBP governor, in a message on National Working Women's Day, which is celebrated on December 22.

“Setting a positive example of promoting employment of women in the banking and financial sectors, SBP has recently hired the 1st batch of female officers under its Emerging Women Leaders Initiative (EWLI).”

The governor said the women batch hiring was in addition to their recruitment through the SBP’s routine hiring processes, such as under the State Bank Officers Training (SBOTS) scheme.

With the induction of female offices under EWLI, the ratio of female officers to total employees in the SBP increased from 12 percent to approximately 17 percent.

“Recognising their (women) important role, SBP has taken a number of steps towards financial inclusion of women. Foremost, SBP’s Banking on Equality initiative envisions greater engagement of women in the financial sector – through increased employment in financial institutions as well as enhanced access to financial services."