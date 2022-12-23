Stocks snap 3-day losing streak on value-hunting

Stocks snapped out of a three-day losing streak on Thursday, powered by resumption of investor participation for value hunting, Sindh High Court’s verdict on super tax, and strong energy shares, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 1.26 percent or 495.44 points to close at 39838.33 points, against 39342.89 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 39928.42 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39325.78 points.

“After bearish trend since the start of the week, Pakistan equities finally witnessed some bullish momentum. The aforesaid buying sentiment is due to resumption of value hunting as blue-chip stocks are available at attractive price level,” Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said.

The benchmark index gained momentum after maintaining a three-day sluggish streak, mainly on political uncertainty prevailing in the country, especially in Punjab.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said the investors’ sentiments had improved on the super tax reversal by Sindh High Court. Healthy volumes were observed on the main board although third tier stocks witnessed the most activity during the day, it added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 223.29 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14683.24 points, compared with 14459.95 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 28.531 million shares to 194,531 million shares from 166,000 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs5.486 billion from Rs4.052 billion. Market capital also increased to Rs6.362 trillion from Rs6.296 trillion. Out of 329 companies active in the session, 238 closed in green, 79 in red, and 12 remained unchanged. Major positive contributors in Thursday’s trading session included PPL, OGDC, UBL, TRG, and PSO, which cumulatively added 191 points to the index. On the other hand, MARI, PKGS, NESTLE, EFERT, and NBP were among major losers.

Sectors contributing to the positive performance included exploration and production (+92.3 points), commercial banks (+64.4 points), technology and communication (+64.3 points), chemical (+43.5 points), and cement (+40.9 points).

Head of Equity at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said energy stocks performed well after the government constituted a 10-member committee to work on a circular debt settlement plan for gas companies.

“It also appears that leverage unwinding, which had led to aggressive selling in selected technology and refinery shares, is over. This led to a swift bounceback in these sectors.”

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Rafhan Maize, up Rs156 to close at Rs7,911/share, followed by Bata (Pak) at Rs83.99 to close at Rs1,725/share. The highest decline was noted in the shares of Nestle Pakistan, down Rs99.90 to end at Rs5,250.10/share, followed by Mehmood Tex. at Rs66.25 to end at Rs817.17/share.

Cnergyico PK Limited was the volume leader with 17.4 million shares, losing Rs0.01 to close at Rs3.85. It was followed by Pakistan Refinery with 13.01 million shares, gaining Rs0.27 to close at Rs13.23, and TPL Properties with 10.1 million shares gained Rs0.69 to close at Rs17.75.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Hascol Petrol, TRG Pak Ltd, Telecard Limited, Hum Network, Pak Petroleum, and Pak Elektron.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 73.531 million shares from 42.176 million shares.