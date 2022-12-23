‘Banks must explore potential of Islamic agriculture financing’

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameed Ahmad has urged banks to exploit the untapped potential of Islamic agriculture financing.

He made the recommendations with respect to the central bank’s recent commitment to the transformation of conventional banking to Islamic banking in the next five years, a statement said on Thursday.

The share of Islamic financing in agriculture financing has been quite low, Ahmad said while chairing the annual meeting of Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee (ACAC) in Hyderabad.

The governor urged the industry to work on developing demand-driven Islamic financing products, specifically tailored to the requirements of the farming community.

Banks should support the agriculture sector to recover from the devastation of floods, he said and observed that climate change was the biggest long-term threat to the country due to its unforeseen impacts.

Ahmad told meeting participant that banks disturbed Rs664 billion agriculture loans to farmers in the five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year.

He appreciated banks in achieving unprecedented agriculture credit disbursement of Rs1.419 trillion in FY2022.

He noted that for FY2023, target of Rs1.819 trillion has been set in line with the government’s priority.

The governor said that while the government, businesses and societies were recognising such threats, “we need to take timely actions and allocate required resources for research and development of relevant products and services and capacity building

of stakeholders to address them preemptively”.

Referring to the Kissan Package announced by the Prime Minister, Ahmad said it comprises of restructuring and rescheduling of agriculture loans, mark-up waiver for outstanding small loans in flood affected areas, interest-free loans for subsistence and landless farmers and subsidised loans and risk sharing scheme for farm mechanisation besides other measures.

The SBP governor elaborated that the package would facilitate recovery of farmers from the impact of recent floods and urged banks to implement the package in letter and spirit.

He also assured of the central bank’s full support to the banks wherever needed.

The governor’s inaugural address was followed by a presentation on the performance of the banks in agricultural financing.

The ACAC deliberated on the new directions in agricultural financing, particularly regarding climate smart agriculture practices and the role that financial institutions can play.

Moreover, the champion banks, nominated by the ACAC to spearhead the efforts in underserved areas, presented the progress in their respective assigned underserved provinces or regions, the statement said.