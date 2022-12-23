Metro bus service achieves 1 billion passengers mark

Rawalpindi: The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) has celebrated ‘One Billion’ passengers moved ‘Milestone Achieved’ here on Thursday.

The ceremony was held here in the Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Rawalpindi office where the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman who was also the founder chairman of the metro bus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad Captain (r) Zahid Saeed participated as a chief guest. The officials of district administration, Regional Transport Authority, and Albayrak also attended the event.

The Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Shumaila Mohsan in her speech said that with the grace of Allah we have achieved the target of one billion passengers here in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. One billion passengers have travelled through the metro bus service here in Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad since its start. “We are happy because we are providing the best transport service to the public in rates,” she said.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Chairman who was also the founder of the metro bus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad Captain (r) Zahid Saeed in his speech said that it was a difficult task to ply the metro bus on Murree Road but Shahbaz Sharif did it. All commuters and particularly female commuters of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been enjoying the Metro Bus Service (MBS) since its inauguration. He congratulated concerned management on achieving one billion passenger numbers in Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi/Islamabad. He said that over 150,000 passengers are travelling in Rawalpindi and Islamabad through Metro Bus Service (MBS) on regular basis.

A large number of women expressed gratitude over the comfort they derive from the service. There was no problem of overcrowding like other public transport and they preferred to travel on the metro.

Uzma Irfan, a girl who travels to Islamabad daily for school, said the Metro Bus Service (MBS) had given her relief from the daily teasing remarks and glaring stares. She said the separate travelling area in the buses made her feel safer.