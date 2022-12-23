QAU organises workshop on climate change, diseases

Islamabad: Department of Anthropology, Quaid-i-Azam University, in collaboration with University of Edinburgh (UK) organised a two-day workshop on “Climate change, displacement and diseases.”

The workshop brought together anthropologists and social scientists of climate change, disaster, displacement and health experts at one place. The event started with an introductory note delivered by Chairperson of the Department Dr Inam Ullah Leghari, followed by welcome address by Dr Muhammad Idrees, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, QAU. The workshop was moderated by Dr Ayaz Qureshi, Director of Edinburgh Centre for Medical Anthropology at the University of Edinburgh.

Keynote addresses were delivered by renowned anthropologist of Pakistan and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Aga Khan University, Karachi, Prof Stephen Lyon, and the former Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza.

Prof Lyon and Dr Mirza highlighted the human cost of climate change disasters and role of anthropology and other social sciences in addressing problems of human health and wellbeing related to climate changes.

Experts and practitioners from the fields of climate change, hydrology, public health, development and rehabilitation, media attended the workshop and presented their research. Dr Jeevan Sharma (University of Edinburgh) discussed disaster and resilience in Nepal and Amber Ajani (Aga Khan University) presented her study regarding people-centred narratives in climate discourse in Pakistan. Charles Barker, an expert on sustainable tourism and hospitality, shared his views on potential tourism industry in Pakistan and how Pakistan can grow its economy through sustainable management of tourism on eco-friendly terms.

PhD students shared their research about the factors responsible for recent floods in their respective regions and indigenous coping strategies. Prof Ian Harper, University of Edinburgh, talked about ways to target potential publishers.