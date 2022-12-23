Tight security for Christmas, New Year’s eve ordered

Islamabad: City Police Officer CPO (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha on Thursday directed all the subordinates to ramp up security in the federal capital on Christmas and New Year's Night in order to avoid any untoward incident and protect the lives and property of the public.

He asked the police officers to not overlook the possible security threats and to remain vigilant to maintain law and order. He issued these instructions after holding a meeting with priests of churches of the capital including Iqbal Town and New Shakrial. SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, Zonal DPOs, and other junior officers also attended the meeting. “Extra police force should be deployed to shield the churches,” said Sohail Zafar Chatha.

Search and combing operations should be carried out in all the districts in order to flush out terrorists and suspects, he said adding that all the DPOs should make a strategy to combat crime from their areas.