Canals desilting, maintenance from 26th

LAHORE: Provincial Irrigation Department has released the schedule for the desilting, repair and maintenance of various canals across the province, cleaning and annual closure of all canals coming out of Mangla and Tarbela Dams for the Rabi season 2022-23.

According to the details, Lower Jhelum Canal and Rasul-Qadirabad Link Canal coming out of Mangla Command will remain closed from 26th December, 2022 to 12th January, 2023. Qadirabad-Balloki Link Canal from 27th December to 13th January, Lower Bari Doab Canal and Balloki-Sulemanki Canal from 29th December to 15th January, Upper Pakpattan Canal and Eastern Sadiqia Canal from 30th December to 16th January, Upper Jhelum Canal from 12th January to 29th January, Lower Chenab Canal from 13th January to 30th January, Jhang Branch from December 27 to January 13, Upper Bahawal Canal from January 13, to January 30, Upper Chenab Canal December 26 to January 12 and Central Bari Doab Canal December 27 to January 13.

According to the Irrigation Department spokesman, Thal Canal of Tarbela Command January 13 to January 30 all canals from Trimmu Barrage, including Trimmu-Sidhnai Link Canal January 10 to January 27, Sidhnai Canal and Sidhnai-Mailsi-Bahawal Link Canal from January 11 to January 28, Lower Pakpattan Canal will remain closed from January 12 to January 29, Lower Bahawal Canal from January 13 to January 30, all canals from Panjnad Barrage January 5 to January 22, and all canals from Taunsa Barrage December 31 to January 17.