Winter holidays in varsities from tomorrow

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Thursday notified the schedule of annual winter holidays for public and private sector colleges across the province. As per the notification, all public and private colleges shall remain closed for winter vacation from December 24 (tomorrow) to December 31, 2022 and shall reopen on January 02, 2023. BS Four-Year Programme shall continue to function and all examinations shall be held as per the notified schedule of Boards and Universities, reads the HED notification.