CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs115.8 bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday cleared seven development projects worth Rs115.80 billion.

The projects include Climate Resilience Enhancement Project in Balochistan & other provinces, strengthening of labs in five leading universities, construction of National Sport City (NSC) Narowal, constructioaan of Yarik-Tank Road, Competitive Grants Program for Policy Oriented Research, improvement/ widening of Spera Ragha Road and Innovation Center & Innovation Park at UET, Lahore.

The CDWP meeting was presided over by Federal Minister for Planning Development Ahsan Iqbal, which formally approved the “National Programmer Post-Flood Reconstruction: Climate Resilience Enhancement Project in Balochistan & other provinces”. The Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives will be the sponsoring agency of Rs88 billion project while the federal government will obtain a loan from the World Bank (WB) and transfer the amount to the Balochistan government as a grant-in-aid.

The project will consist of four components, including rehabilitation and reconstruction of community infrastructure such as irrigation, drainage, flood protection, roads, reconstruction of damaged housing units, livelihood support and watershed management and institutional strengthening.

“Balochistan has been hit hard by the devastating floods and the provincial government faces financial constraints and can’t finance post-flood recovery and rehabilitation efforts on its own,” remarked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while approving the project.

The forum has also approved the Construction of National Sport City (NSC) at Narowal (Revised third PC) at the cost of Rs5.7 billion. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will sponsor and Pakistan Sports Board will execute the project. All the infrastructure and facilities of the proposed sport city will be at par with latest international standards and capable of holding international, regional and national level championships/sports events for almost all indoor and outdoor games.

The project was to be completed in 2017 but the PTI government stopped it as the cost had increased from Rs2.9 billion to Rs5.7 billion. The planning minister observed that the responsibility should be fixed against those who deliberately delayed the project, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The CDWP also gave its nod to the project aimed at strengthening of labs in five leading universities, including University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore and its campuses Peshawar, Taxila and Khuzdar and NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi, at the cost of Rs6.6 billion.

The key objective of the project is to upgrade the lab equipment of engineering universities of Pakistan to the students with modern, updated equipment enabling improvement in the research and development of the country.

Similarly, the CDWP also approved the Innovation Center & Innovation Park project and Competitive Grants Program for Policy Oriented Research at UET Lahore Sub campus costing Rs2.9 billion and Rs1.7 billion respectively.