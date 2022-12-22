Circular debt in gas sector: Committee formed to give roadmap in 10 days

ISLAMABAD: Amid the IMF demand for hiking gas tariffs, the government has constituted a high-powered committee on Circular Debt Settlement Plan for gas sector companies with the mandate to devise a clear roadmap for erasing this monster within 10 days.

The circular debt of the cash-bleeding gas sector has accumulated to Rs1,600 billion and has now gripped the gas sector after the failure of the government to erase this menace from the power sector. The committee has been constituted with the mandate of three major tasks including mapping of gas sector’s piled-up debt, working out a CD settlement plan and identifying legal and procedural requirements to implement the CD plan.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division on Wednesday, the minister for finance and revenue has formed the committee under the convenership of Ashfaque Tola and comprising secretary/additional secretary (Petroleum Division) member, secretary/additional secretary (Power Division), member, additional secretary CF, Finance Division Member/Secretary Abdul Rehman Warraich, commissioner SECP and chief financial officers of Pakistan Development Fund (PDF), Oil & Gas Development Limited (OGDCL), Government Holding Pvt Limited (GHPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGPL) and Central Power Purchase Authority (CPPA-G).

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee envisage to undertake a detailed mapping of the gas sector circular debt stock as of June 30, 2022, segregating the principal amount of debt, penalties and LDs among the under-reference public sector entities of petroleum and power sectors; ii) to work out a comprehensive CD settlement plan through cash/non-cash releases/adjustments; iii) to identify legal and procedural requirements to implement CD settlement plan. The committee may co-opt any other member. The Finance Division will provide secretariat support to the committee which will hold daily meetings and submit its recommendations within 10 days.