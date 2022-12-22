Anchor’s residence: PM directs police to investigate break-in

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of forcible entry by armed men into the residence of private news channel anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai in the federal capital.

The Prime Minister’s office (PMO) in its statement said “we strongly condemn the incident” and added that “protection of people’s lives and property is our first and foremost responsibility”. Expressing solidarity with Yousafzai and her parents, the PM directed the accused be traced and punished according to the law. He directed IG Islamabad to submit a report of the incident.

In a video statement released on Tuesday night, Shiffa Yousafzai had alleged that a group of armed men scaled the wall of her home and barged into the premises. The journalist, however, said that she was out with her parents when the incident occurred. Yousafzai further alleged that the men thrashed the household staff and questioned them about her whereabouts. Islamabad police have said that officials are investigating the break-in.