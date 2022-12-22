No decision yet to increase power tariff: Dastgir

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is striving to serve the nation and provide a better future to the next generations.
He was addressing a function held to lay foundation stone of a new 132KV grid station at Kot Momin on Wednesday. The minister said that the process to resolve consumer complaints at their doorstep would continue in future. The construction of the new grid station at Kot Momin would eliminate low voltage in the area and ensure uninterrupted power supply to the masses.
The consumers would get quality service and installation of new agricultural, industrial and commercial connections, he added. He said that the grid would be constructed in the next six months at a cost of about 1 billion. He added that the government would provide local fuel.
The government had neither taken any decision nor considering to increase electricity rates, he assured. The Ministry of Energy had started a project to install AMI meters to provide better service to consumers, eliminate complaints of meter reading and overbilling, he told. All distribution companies were working on this project, he informed.
The implementation of AMI project would also help controlling electricity theft and technical losses, he maintained. He told that the complaints related to overbilling would be resolved and electricity wastage would be eliminated.
