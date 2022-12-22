Private use of official vehicles still in practice: NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of The National Assembly on the Cabinet Secretariat has sought explicit details of vehicles owned by the cabinet pool, their utilisation and expenditures incurred on their maintenance.

The committee also sought strict monitoring of unauthorised/private use of official vehicles after implementation of the compulsory monetisation policy. The committee observed that the private use of official vehicles were still in practice.

The standing committee held its meeting with the Chairperson Ms. Kishwer Zahra MNA, at the Parliament House on Wednesday. The standing committee while discussing the issues of the closure of the Abandoned Property Organisation (APO) directed the cabinet division to pursue the reconstitution of the committee mandated to discuss and suggest ways to avoid closure of the APO.

The law secretary apprised the committee that the previous committee was constituted under the convenorship of the then law minister to discuss the issue. He said that the committee was currently dysfunctional after the change of the government.

While discussing the issue of the nuisance of attaching cable and internet wires with the electric poles across Karachi that has resulted in numerous cases of electrocution, the committee directed the PTA and the PEMRA to ban such cable companies of their licences.

However, the director general PTA, said that the internet service providers have assured the removal of cables within a week’s time. Later, the acting chair, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) briefed the committee about the working and targets achieved by the authority.

He said that the NAPHDA was established for the purpose of development, construction and management of real estate development schemes and projects with particular focus on affordable housing.

He stressed that a multi-pronged strategy measures were undertaken to enable and facilitate public sector entities, facilitation to the private sector for large-scale construction and facility of housing finance with judicious markup subsidies. The committee also ordered launching of housing schemes in other parts of the country specially Balochistan and Sindh.