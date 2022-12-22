MoU signed to make maps of all govt hospitals

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) and a private engineering company signed an agreement to make maps of all government teaching hospitals in Punjab within the next 45 days.
SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and the representative of Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited signed the agreement. Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement Khalid Parvez and Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabeel, while Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited’s Project GM Ali Akbar Daudputa, Dr Faizan Shafiq and Engineer Rana Seefullah and other officers participated.
The secretary said that the agreement is a very happy sign. Under the agreement, Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited will present a report on the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.
All means are being used for the improvement of the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Funds have been released for repairing and maintenance of the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. The ongoing progress is also being reviewed by visiting various government teaching hospitals. Polio workers’ workshops: Punjab has wrapped up consultative workshops with polio frontline workers in three high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad on Wednesday.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strict notice of forcible entry by armed men into the...
BANNU: The cellular phone and internet services were restored in Bannu after three days as the operation of the...
LAHORE: DG Pemra Punjab, Ikram Barkat said on Wednesday that the authority is undertaking a mega task of regulating...
FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that the government is striving to...
SUKKUR: The police on Wednesday claimed to have killed one most wanted criminal and arrested nine others during an...
ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team formed to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif on...
Comments