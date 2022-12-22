Venus accepts wildcard for Australian Open

WELLINGTON: Venus Williams will roll back the years next month, with the 42-year-old accepting wildcards to play in the main draws of both the Australian Open and the Auckland WTA tournaments, it was announced Wednesday.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who last took the court at September´s US Open playing doubles with her sister Serena, will be in the singles field in Auckland ahead of the Australian Open, which starts January 16.
It will mark Venus Williams´s 22nd appearance at Melbourne Park, where she made her Australian Open debut 25 years ago and reached the finals in 2003 and 2017. Her most recent appearance was a second-round exit in 2021.
"I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open," Williams said in a statement.
"I´ve been competing in (Australia) for over 20 years now and I´m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year." Williams has played rarely in the past few years, her singles world ranking dropping to 1007th.
