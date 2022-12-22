Kamran hits ton as KP hammer Northern

KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam, who was on Wednesday picked in Pakistan's Test squad for New Zealand series, hammered another fine hundred and Ihsanullah got five wickets to enable Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conquer Northern by 83 runs in their Pakistan Cup match here at the SBP Sports Complex.

Dir Upper-born Kamran smashed 118 not out as KP amassed a huge total of 351-4 in the allotted 50 overs after being invited to bat first.

Kamran smacked eight sixes and four fours in his commanding 92-ball knock. He added 113 for the third wicket association with Khushdil Shah, who chipped in with a 49-ball 52, featuring five fours and two sixes. He then put on 105 for the fourth wicket stand with stumper Mohammad Haris who belted 61 off just 25 balls, striking four fours and five sixes.

Earlier, opener Sahibzada Farhan (58) and Waqar Ahmed (50) gave a good start to KP by sharing 108 runs for the opening stand. Farhan struck eight fours and one six from 59 balls while Waqar clobbered six furs from 75 balls.

Mehran Mumtaz got 2-45 in ten overs while spinner Mubasir Khan captured 1-58.

In reply, Northern were folded for 268 in the 47th over. Umar Akmal continued with his blistering form, scoring another fifty as he fell for a 71-ball 76 which featured three sixes and five fours. He added 113 for the fourth wicket partnership with Mubasir Khan who scored 63 off 74 balls, clobbering five sixes and three fours.

Zeeshan Malik made 33 and skipper Umar Amin scored 32.

Ihsanullah, the fast bowler, did a fine job for KP as he picked vital wickets, finishing with 5-49 to play a big role in KP's win.

Meanwhile in the other fixture here at the NBP Sports Complex Sindh downed Balochistan by six wickets with Saim Ayub scoring 102. Saim kept his fine batting and hit one six and nine fours from 99 balls to help Sindh chase the 254-run target in the 42nd over.

He added 105 for the fourth wicket stand with Mohammad Suleman who smacked three fours and one six in his 75-ball 66 not out. Spinner Kashif Bhatti took 3-38.

After being asked to bat first Balochistan were bowled out for 253 in the 48th over with Haseebullah scoring 107. Haseebullah smashed 11 fours in his 110-ball knock. Bismillah Khan and Amad Butt made 28 each and Mohammad Junaid scored 26.

Danish Aziz got 3-50 while Shahnawaz Dahani captured 2-45.

In the other show here at the UBL Sports Complex Southern Punjab defeated Central Punjab by 97 runs.

Southern Punjab posted 274-8 in the allotted 50 overs with Zain Abbas top-scoring 69 off 80 balls, which also featured nine fours and one six. Hassan Khan hit an explosive 22-ball 48 not out, carrying three sixes and the same number of fours.

Sharoon Siraj made 45 off 67 balls which contained five fours and one six. Mohammad Imran made 32. Aamer Yamin got 4-54 while Usama Mir claimed 2-39.

Central Punjab, in reply, were skittled out for 177 with Ahmed Shehzad scoring 54 off 56 balls which featured nine fours. Qasim Akram scored 26 while Tayyab Tahir and Junaid Ali made 20 each.

Arafat Minhas got 4-34 while Faisal Akram (3-41) and Hassan Khan (2-35) also bowled well.