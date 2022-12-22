Babar climbs to career-best second place in Test rankings

LAHORE: Babar Azam achieved a significant milestone in the ICC Test batting rankings as he claimed his career-high ranking after the conclusion of historic Test series against England.

Babar, who enjoyed a prolific series with the bat against England, got the reward of his dominating year with the bat in red-ball cricket as the captain has now moved to his career-best second place in Tests.

He swapped places with Australia’s veteran Steve Smith, while the latter’s countrymate Marnus continued to rule the batting chart with a delightful home series against West Indies.