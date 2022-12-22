NZ Test squad arrives today

KARACHI: New Zealand cricket team have left Auckland and will be arriving here this morning (Thursday) to kick-start the two-match Test series against Pakistan with the opener which will begin here at the National Bank Cricket Arena from December 26.

The second Test between the two nations will be held at Multan from January 3-7.

After the Test series both sides will also play a three-match ODI series here at the National Stadium on January 10, 12 and 14.

Seasoned fast bowler Tim Southee will skipper the touring party during the Test series. He was named captain after Kane Williamson stepped down as Test captain.

This will be the first time that Southee will be leading the elite squad. Southee has enormous experience and he has captured 347 wickets in 88 Tests.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.