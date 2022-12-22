NZ Test squad arrives today

KARACHI: New Zealand cricket team have left Auckland and will be arriving here this morning (Thursday) to kick-start the two-match Test series against Pakistan with the opener which will begin here at the National Bank Cricket Arena from December 26.
The second Test between the two nations will be held at Multan from January 3-7.
After the Test series both sides will also play a three-match ODI series here at the National Stadium on January 10, 12 and 14.
Seasoned fast bowler Tim Southee will skipper the touring party during the Test series. He was named captain after Kane Williamson stepped down as Test captain.
This will be the first time that Southee will be leading the elite squad. Southee has enormous experience and he has captured 347 wickets in 88 Tests.
New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
WELLINGTON: Venus Williams will roll back the years next month, with the 42-year-old accepting wildcards to play in...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players finished their campaign quite poorly in the US Junior Open Squash Championships...
KARACHI: Kamran Ghulam, who was on Wednesday picked in Pakistan's Test squad for New Zealand series, hammered another...
PARIS: France star Kylian Mbappe returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday just three days after he...
BERLIN: Former tennis superstar Boris Becker said he relied on “blood brothers” to protect him in a British prison...
DOHA: Watching Sunday’s World Cup final, Ahmed al-Salem was more emotional than most football fans when Qatar’s...
Comments