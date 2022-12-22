Nepal court orders release of serial killer Charles

KATHMANDU: Nepal´s top court ordered on Wednesday the release and deportation of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series “The Serpent” who was responsible for a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s.

The Supreme Court ruled Sobhraj, 78, who has been in prison in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for murdering two North American tourists, should be freed on health grounds. Sobhraj will likely be freed from Kathmandu´s Central Jail on Thursday, an official at the prison said.