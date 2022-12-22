Guardian newspaper hit by suspected ransomware attack

LONDON: UK newspaper The Guardian said on Wednesday it had been hit by a “serious IT incident”, a suspected ransomware attack, although its website was largely unaffected.
The incident, which hit parts of the newspaper group´s technology infrastructure, began late on Tuesday. There has been some disruption to “behind-the-scenes services”, while staff have been asked to work from home while the problem is resolved, the Guardian said.
