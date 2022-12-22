Netanyahu poised to announce Israeli govt

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Veteran Israeli hawk Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to announce on Wednesday that he has formed a new government with his far-right allies, but could seek a brief extension for his fraught coalition talks.

Following his November 1 election win, Netanyahu secured a mandate to form a government backed by two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and an extreme-right Zionist bloc. The prospective government, expected to be the most right-wing in Israeli history, would replace the ideologically disparate coalition led by centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Some political analysts had forecast that Netanyahu, 73, would be able to announce a new government quickly -- given the ideological common ground between his right-wing Likud party and its partners. But the talks have dragged on, with Netanyahu compelled to juggle demands for senior cabinet posts, some of which he has been compelled to grant.

Among his most controversial moves have been promising the national security ministry to the head of the Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben Gvir, who has a long history of using incendiary rhetoric against Arabs.