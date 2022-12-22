NY’s Juilliard school rocked by sexual misconduct claims

NEW YORK: New York´s prestigious Juilliard performing arts school, whose alumni include actor Adam Driver and musician Jon Batiste, has placed a professor of music composition on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Robert Beaser, 68, was put on leave last Friday, the school´s vice president of public affairs, Rosalie Contreras, told AFP Tuesday. The move came the same day some 500 musicians and classical music leaders signed an open letter calling for action over his alleged “decades-long abuse of women and power.”

Sexual misconduct allegations against Beaser, who has been a member of the Juilliard faculty since 1993, were published in the German-based classical music magazine VAN on December 12.

The allegations range from repeated sexual advances to sexual relationships with students between the late 1990s and 2000s. The report cites a former student who described one instance “in which Beaser offered her a promising career opportunity before attempting to obtain sexual favors in return.”

“What will you do for me?” she said Beaser asked. Contreras said that Juilliard had launched investigations into Beaser in the late 1990s and again in 2017-18. “Allegations that were previously reported to The Juilliard School were handled at the time, based on the information that was provided,” she said. She said that an investigation into the new allegations detailed in VAN magazine has been opened.