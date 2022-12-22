Biden vows to strengthen Ukraine support in Zelensky meeting

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to step up support for Ukraine and hailed their resistance to Russian invaders as he welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

“We´re going to continue to strengthen Ukraine´s ability to defend itself, particularly air defence,” Biden told Zelensky, who thanked the US leader “for your big support.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Joe Biden, US lawmakers and “ordinary people” of America for their support as he visited the White House on Wednesday. Biden told Zelenskyy that Ukrainians “inspire the world,” before the two leaders began an Oval Office summit that was Zelenskyy’s first known trip outside his home country since Russia invaded in February.

In a brief remarks before reporters, Biden told Zelenskyy that “it’s an honour to be by your side” and he pledged continued financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Biden also warned that Russia is “trying to use winter as a weapon” in the war.

Zelenskyy said he wanted to visit the United States at an earlier time, but could not. He stressed that the “war is not over” and that his country faces many challenges in battling Russia.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted Zelenskyy, who wore casual army green attire, as he got out of his vehicle. He shook hands with Biden before they went inside for their Oval Office meeting, followed by a news conference. In the evening, Zelenskyy will address Congress.

“I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the president and the Congress for their much-needed support,” Zelenskyy posted on his official Instagram account after he landed.

“And also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer.” He said the visit would “strengthen resilience and defense capabilities” of Ukraine. The highly sensitive trip was taking place after 10 months of a brutal war that has seen tens of thousands of casualties on both sides and devastation for Ukrainian civilians. Just before his arrival, the US announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy headed abroad after making a daring and dangerous trip on Tuesday to what he called the hottest spot on the 1,300-km front line of the war, the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s contested Donetsk province. He praised Ukrainian troops for their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background. Biden has repeated that while the US will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the war.