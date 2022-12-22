Poultry prices soar to all-time high in KP

MANSEHRA: The prices of chicken soared to all-time high in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it was being sold on Rs320 to Rs330 in parts of the province.

“The price of chicken has soared to an all-time high of Rs320 per kilogram, shattering our businesses,” said Mohammad Yaseen, a poultry trader in Mansehra.

The local markets and shops of chicken/ poultry were without customers after their prices soared to a record high in Mansehra.

“Because of the highest-ever inflation prevailing in the country, the prices of birds remained between Rs260 to Rs 290 per kilogram during the entire month. “But now it has jumped to an all-time high, which is beyond the purchasing power of customers,” Yaseen said.

He added that the same was the situation in the rest of the province as poultry farmers had quit breeding chicks after feed and medicines prices surged to almost 60 per cent and above some four months ago.

“We used to purchase a 50kg bag of bird feed for Rs5500 some four months ago and now its prices have jumped to over Rs700 per bag and medicines prices also witnessed a record high of over 60 per cent,” Yaseen said.

Another poultry dealer, Mohammad Azam said that Mansehra was one of the most significant producers of poultry products, but the prices were being determined in Lahore.

Muhammad Ajmal, a buyer, said the government had failed to control soaring prices of essential goods and kitchen items.