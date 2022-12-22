Investors evince keen interest to invest in KP ITZs

PESHAWAR: The investors have evinced keen interest to invest in the Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to boost tourism and business opportunities in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the investment conference on ‘Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ was organised in Karachi to woo investors to promote responsible tourism, businesses and employment opportunities in the province.

It said that the ITZs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Mankyal, Swat and Ganool, Manshera were marvellous opportunities for investment as well as open up new destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote responsible tourism.

ITZ Feasibilties and Master Plans were prepared by the KP’s Department of Tourism (DoT) through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project with the support of international experts over a period of one year.

The provincial authorities and other speakers shared the opportunities for private sector investments with the participants. As part of this exercise, customized plans for each destination have been prepared, which will be used to invite investments from the private sector. It is expected that this approach of destination management will lead to improved visitor experience, better regulation of sites and mobilization of resources from the private sector for the identified investments.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well positioned as a preferred tourism destination in Pakistan - it has a considerable competitive advantage due to the natural endowments and a culture of hospitality.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not only focusing on creating employment opportunities by promoting tourism activities but also making efforts to conserve the natural and cultural assets by promoting responsible tourism in the province” said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in his special message for the event.