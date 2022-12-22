Candidate who topped written test gets zero marks in interview

PESHAWAR: An officer who got the highest marks in an examination for Fast Track Promotion to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was given zero marks in the interview, a source told The News.

The officer, who appeared in the examination for promotion, approached the high ups of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to get justice but he is yet to be given any relief.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities had introduced a policy for fast track promotion so the competent and eligible junior officials can get rapid promotion through the Public Service Commission.

“As many as 23 candidates qualified the written test for seven seats. The one, Rizwan Ullah, who got first position in the written test with 456 marks, was shockingly given zero marks when he appeared for the interview,” a source said. The source added that even if the interview marks of other candidates are included with marks of their written test, Rizwan’s numbers were still more than any other candidate. However, he is not likely to be considered after he got zero marks in the viva.

“However, nothing has happened even since then,” said the source, adding that the entire process of merit-based fast track promotions would get affected if the competent officers were victimised.