2 students among 3 killed in road mishaps

TAKHTBHAI: Three persons, including two students, were killed and two others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in various areas of Takhtbhai tehsil on Wednesday.
According to detail, a trailer loaded with cement bags run over two motorcyclists near Baz Plaza on Takhtbhai-Malakand road.
As a result, two students identified as Shadab Khan, 17, and Talha Mahmood, 18, died on the spot.
Similarly, Said Muhammad, 70, was killed when two motorcycles collided head on in Hathian Bazaar.
Umar Habib, 50, and Kabeer Khan, 18, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
Soon after the accidents, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spots and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.
