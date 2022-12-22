Official inspects police records in Upper Dir

DIR: DIG Malakand Sajjad Khan on Wednesday visited Upper Dir district where he checked the records of various police stations and police lines.

Addressing police officials during the visit, the RPO directed them to remain alert all the time to maintain law and order in the context of the ongoing situation. He said the police had to speed up their operations against criminals and drug sellers in their respective areas. He directed the police officers to ensure justice and merit while fulfilling investigation procedures.

Speaking to the media, the RPO said that the situation in Malakand region was peaceful and the police were fully committed to maintaining order.

He added that the security situation in all the districts was being monitored and efforts were being made to enhance the capacity of police in the region. He said that police were being provided with all the necessary resources.

Upper Dir DPO Tariq Suhail Marwat, SP Investigation Farmanullah Khan and other officers were also present on the occasion.