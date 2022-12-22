2nd phase of addicts’ rehabilitation campaign concludes

PESHAWAR: Second phase of the rehabilitation campaign of drug addicts was completed on Wednesday, during which 470 drug addicts including 96 children and 25 women were rehabilitated.

A ceremony for the rehabilitated persons was organised at the Tehmas Football Ground, Shahi Bagh. Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, Secretary Local Government Syed Zaheerul Islam, Secretary Social Welfare Ziaul Haq, Secretary Excise and Taxation Adil Shah, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan and officials of departments concerned and social welfare organisations and family members of the rehabilitated persons attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Mehsud lauded the efforts of the line departments, social Welfare organisations and those who helped in successful completion of the campaign.

He said that the 2nd phase was completed with the guidance and supervision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and efforts of officers involved in the drive. He said that 120 drug addicts, who had been rehabilitated in the first phase, were again rehabilitated in the second phase as well.

He announced the launching of the third phase of the campaign and vowed that the campaign would continue till the rehabilitation of last drug addict in the division.

A speech competition was also held among the rehabilitated persons, who also sang national songs and presented tableaus.

Later, shields and commendation certificates were distributed among the officers for their performance during the rehabilitation campaign.