Tribute paid to late university teacher at reference

PESHAWAR: Faculty and students of Abasyn University paid glowing tributes to their former colleague and teacher Syed Shakeel Ahmad at a condolence reference held in his honour here on Wednesday.

The students and teachers of the department of Governance, Politics/International Relations and Public Policy shared their sweet memories with Syed Shakeel Ahmad, who passed away a few weeks ago. Shakeel Ahmad, aged 43, was a brilliant teacher and a nice human being. He was alone at his flat in November last where he suffered a fatal brain hemorrhage. He battled with the ailment for three days in the room all alone. His colleagues at the university and the coaching academy where he taught with the support of police broke into his flat to find him still alive. They rushed him to nearby Hayat Shaheed Teaching Hospital, where he breathed his last on November 25.

The hall at the university where the condolence reference took place was filled to its capacity. The students were recalling their memories with their favorite teacher, who they described as an ocean of knowledge.

Head of the GPP Department Dr AZ Hilali said that the untimely and tragic death of Shakeel Ahmad left all in deep shock. No one was ready to believe his death in the strange conditions, he said.

Shakeel Ahmad was unmarried. His parents had already died. His only younger brother Syed Sabeel Ahmad is settled in Germany and his lone sister Dr Amina is doing a job in the remote Wana area of South Waziristan tribal district.

It was his loneliness and helplessness and the pain he passed through in his last days that hurt everyone the most, stated Dr Yousaf Ali.

Shakeel Ahmad was a nice man and his lust for knowledge was matchless. He had done master’s in four subjects including International Relations, Political Science, History and Islamiat. He had also done his MPhil in International Relations and was about to complete his PhD in the same subject from Qurtaba University.

He had served in the department of International Relation after the completion of his master’s as a visiting faculty. Later, he joined the department of political science of the historic Islamia College where he served for 10 long years but his service there could not be regularised.