First ever digital census to start next year: official

PESHAWAR: Seventh national census will begin in February next year across the country and will be the first ever digital census in the history of Pakistan, stated Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Department Syed Zaheerul Islam here on Wednesday.

He said this while addressing the opening session of a five-day training workshop of master trainers for the 7th National Census at the conference room of the Local Government Secretariat. Federal Statistics Division Joint Additional Secretary Census Akhtar Khan and Director Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Shaukat Ali Khan were also present on the occasion. The outgoing master trainers of the workshop would later train the trainers at the divisional and district level soon after completing the training.

He said that according to the directions of the KP government, the Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department would provide all-out support to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics in all its phases of cherishing the national obligation of census.

He said that under this first national digital census in the country’s history, the relevant statistics division and provincial local government officials would go to the field and get data of citizens in the nook and corner of the province, including the merged districts, under the newly developed foolproof online system.

He said that after the training of the master trainers was completed by 23rd of this month, the enumerators would perform their job from January 7 to 23 next year, paving the way for beginning of the national census in February.

He said that census was a key national duty, on which the country’s future planning, development and public prosperity depended. He added that the new census was of paramount importance for better future planning of the country. Therefore, he said, the entire government machinery including divisional and district administration and police officers of the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would fully cooperate with the staff of the federal Statistics Division.

He also appealed to the religious scholars and other opinion-making segments of society to raise public awareness to make the census a success. Earlier, Shaukat Ali Khan, director Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, called on the Secretary LGE &RDD at his office LG Secretariat and apprised him of the arrangements being made at the federal level for the seventh national census wherein the support and cooperation of the KP Department of Local Government and Elections at the provincial level was requested while.­