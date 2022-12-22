MoU signed for treatment of clubfoot

PESHAWAR: Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has signed an MoU with a US-based organisation Miracle Feet for the treatment and facilitation of kids with clubfoot from all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.

According to Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, CEO Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP), the centre and Miracle Feet were planning to extend the programme to other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the next three years, to train and educate more medical and physical rehab professionals, to spread awareness regarding clubfoot and to integrate clubfoot treatment into the healthcare system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for future sustainability.

Faisal Imtiaz, the regional programme officer Miracle Feet for Middle East and North Africa (MENA), handed over the signed MoU to the CEO PCP Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas at a ceremony in the PCP, Hayatabad.

The ceremony was largely attended by the doctors, physiotherapists and friends of paraplegic as well as attendants of the patients admitted in the PCP.