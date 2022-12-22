Millers accused of selling inferior quality of flour

MANSEHRA: The people on Wednesday complained that millers have been selling inferior quality of wheat flour at subsidised rates fixed by the provincial government.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been providing the subsidy to millers to supply wheat flour on the subsidised price but they have been selling inferior quality commodity, which couldn’t be consumed by a human being,” Mohammad Ajmal, a local, told reporters.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department should check the quality of the wheat flour being sold in Mansehra and the rest of the district under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa relief package.

“The subsidy being provided by the government on the wheat to the millers is only meant to ensure the relief for the people but millers have been fleecing the money while selling the straw fodder,” he added.