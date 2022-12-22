Man burnt to death in Baffa house fire

MANSEHRA: A man was burnt to death after a house was gutted by fire in Mohallah Lughmani in Baffa town here in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The man stated to be head of the house was burnt to death in his room. We retrieved his charred body and shifted it to hospital for autopsy,” Amir Khadam, the official of the Rescue 1122 told reporters.

The cause of the fire could not be determined. The household goods, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables were reduced to ashes in the fire.

The fire-tenders and ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Tehsil Municipal Administration Baffa-Pakhal rushed to the spot after receiving a call made by a woman living in the adjacent house. The rescuers put out the fire after hectic efforts. “The family of the deceased Mohammad Ijaz had gone to visit their relatives and he was alone at home when the fire broke out,” Khadam said.

After registering the FIR, the police started an investigation to establish the facts.

Meanwhile, unidentified assailants killed a young boy identified as Mohammad Rizwan in the Kiarpai area of Oghi and managed to flee. According to the police, he was present outside his cattle pen when assailants opened fire on him, leaving him injured. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.