Srinagar Highway termed unfriendly for bikers, pedestrians

Islamabad : The local people have demanded of the concerned authorities to take some corrective measures to provide relief to the bike riders and pedestrians on the Srinagar Highway.

As the vehicular traffic on the Srinagar Highway has witnessed an unprecedented rise but it has also become extremely dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders due to the absence of required pedestrians-cum bike rider bridges. Modern cities are not only pedestrian-friendly, but they take special care of the needs of pedestrians and bike riders. Pedestrian right of way needs to be the priority of any road planning in the city.

From Srinagar Highway, no one can enter sector G-7 where offices of the civic agency and Khadda Market are located. When commuters get down at the Metro Bus stop on the left side then they cannot cross the road towards Aabpara or sector G-7. Abu Rehan, a resident of Islamabad, said, “I use this road daily. Since U-turns were made the road is good for non-stop travel right till Aabpara. However, there should be speed checks by traffic police, motorcycle lanes, pedestrian/overhead crossings, more reflecting cat eyes, etc. These measures will make travel safe.” He said, “I also see many people walking on both sides of the road and intending to cross the road. Then some of them dangerously come on the road to get the way in the speedy traffic.”

Khizar Abbasi, a bike rider, said “I use the bike but I see bike riders riding without side mirrors or helmets and they switch lanes without giving indicator. Most of them also use the wrong way to get to the nearest U-turn.” Usama Qureshi, another resident, said “Last week I had an accident on this same highway due to the uneven road. The line between the asphalt road and concrete road is just a dead line for bike riders.”