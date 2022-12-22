Resource centre inaugurated

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday inaugurated the Resource Centre for Autistic Children at Rehabilitation Centre for the Children with Developmental Disorder, under the Directorate General of Special Education (DGSE).

Representatives of the Ministry of Human Rights, NGOs, social workers, parents, special children, representatives of the Planning Commission and staff of the centre attended the ceremony. While addressing the ceremony, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that children with disabilities are facing the challenges of accessibility, education, rehabilitation and inclusion in mainstream society.

He appreciated the efforts of the Directorate General of Special Education for Children with Disabilities and said that the Ministry of Human Rights is working on a priority basis for these children. He further said that through such facilities inclusion of children with disabilities will be possible that would certainly change their lives.

The Minister also emphasized the need for the expansion of such services and the provision of state-of-the-art facilities to children with Autism. He talked about the need for new avenues and projects for the facilitation of Persons with Disabilities across the country under the Ministry of Human Rights. Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, Director General of Special Education in his welcome address said that the Resource Centre for Autistic Children was initiated as PSDP Development Project and today it has been turned into Non-Development on a permanent footing. He said that the number of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is increasing day by day, therefore there is a need for the establishment of more autism units to fulfill the needs of such children.