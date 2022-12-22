Angels’ Garden for autistic children

Rawalpindi Have you ever thought that loud noises, barking of dogs or shouting in the house could have an adverse effect on the mental health of your child? All our children face similar issues growing up, but children with behavioural issues can often be more susceptive to their environment which may damage their long-term growth and development. To counter these, training and behavioural therapy are needed.

These are all provided by Angels’ Garden school in Chaklala Scheme-III Rawalpindi, under the able leadership of Mrs. Marzooqah Asif Qadeer. Mrs. Qadeer founded Angels’ Garden in 2019, after learning and getting training from reputable institutes that would allow her to raise and develop the needs for her autistic son. She had to deal with the struggle of raising her autistic son, while also struggling with finances and his training for behavioural issues. The school catered to the needs of special children with behavioural and slow learning children and was much loved and respected by all parents who witnessed first-hand the care and efforts put into the school by Mrs. Qadeer.

After COVID hit, the school was completely shut down, but with the help of the parents and donations, the school was again established. Currently, the school caters to 11 kids with special needs. After receiving training in the school where their mental, physical and learning abilities are groomed to minimize destructive and impairing activities, they are inducted into mainstream schools. This includes hearing impairments and slow learning students as well. There are several success stories coming this humble institution, such as one student, excelled in the Kangaroo Math Competition and has brought medals and accolades back home to very proud and loving parents. The school focuses on IETP (Individual Education Training Programme) using hands-on mechanisms and techniques taught internationally and through known psychotherapeutic methodologies. In the long run the institute plans to train and produce highly experienced therapists and teachers in order to facilitate future growth and also educate parents who are struggling with children with special needs.

Mrs. Qadeer, while talking to ‘The News’ said that the education programme primarily focuses on five aspects of the child development phase first being the mental and physical aspects where the physical and mental attributes of a child are determined, diagnosed and worked upon. Secondly the emotional state of a child is also looked upon as special children are very sensitive to their surroundings and can be easily influenced. The parents must look out for the behavioural changes for example if the child is moved from his comfort zone, they can start behaving irrationally. The third aspect focuses on integrating the child into society by teaching them the norms and values of being an equitable member of society. Thirdly the socialisation of a child is focused on, and then finally we focus on the academic aspects of a child’s development. She mentioned sternly that parents focus on academics instead of developing the child’s mental capabilities first. Angels’ Garden always look out for donations and are in need of funds to run the institution, besides receiving fees from the parents in order to improve their services to the children. While she was informing us about the school, some students from Asr-e-Anayat NGO were busy decorating and painting colourful designs on the school walls for children who likes to see the colours around them, providing them a safe space to play and interact in. Philanthropist organizations are highly encouraged to participate and donate. Parents who have children with special needs are advised to contact the centre.