Employees celebrate PMDC restoration

Islamabad : After the restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council by Parliament through a piece of legislation, the regulatory body is likely to resume function shortly, according to employees.

They celebrated the development by holding Quran Khwani and a cake-cutting ceremony and releasing birds into the air. The employees said the PMDC reinstatement came in line with their longstanding demand, to their relief.

They said the PMDC would formally become functional in a few days and they would continue working to strengthen the regulatory framework for medical and dental education and practice in the country. According to the employees, a joint session of parliament passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, 2022, by a majority vote to restore their organisation.

They said the legislation abolished the 'black law imposed' in October 2019 to introduce the Pakistan Medical Commission. The employees thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and MNA Mehreen Razak Bhutto over the tabling of the bill to restore the erstwhile regulator.