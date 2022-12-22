Challenges for food-nutrition highlighted

Islamabad: A two-day 2nd Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit and Expo, focused on “Pakistan’s Needs Food and Nutritional Security” was held by Riphah International University in collaboration with National Alliance for Safe food- NASF at Pak-China Friendship Centre on Wednesday.
The aim of the conference was to highlight the issues and challenges for Pakistan's Food-Nutrition and propose plausible recommendations for national sustainability. The 2nd Pakistan Food—Nutrition International Summit and Expo- 2022 highlighted the issues and solutions related to food, nutrition, its production, and the healthcare business.
