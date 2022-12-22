Office-bearers elected

LAHORE:Mian Khurram and Sohail Akbar have been elected as chairman and senior vice chairman respectively in the annual election of the Township Industries Association 2023 here. Former chairman of the organisation Iqbal Baig Chughtai was the election commissioner for the election. Ahmed Munir was elected as vice chairman and Zain Abbas, Imran Sadiq and Adeel Farooq were elected as executive members. It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Akbar and other members were elected unopposed in the election. Speaking on the occasion, Sohail Akbar, who is a renowned industrialist, said that all the elected members would work hard for the welfare of the organisation and its members. He thanked all the members of the organisation for their support. Later, Iqbal Baig took oath from all elected members of the organisation.
