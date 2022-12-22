Over 3m receive free treatment through Sehat Card

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department has released the statistics related to the Sehat Sahulat Card, whereby more than 3.027 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facilities so far.

The SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that 3.027 million people of Punjab have received free treatment facility worth more than Rs 66.73 billion. More than 43 thousand beds have been increased in empanelled private hospitals for the treatment of the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. A total of 794 government and private hospitals have been empanelled to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Punjab through Sehat Sahulat Card. The people of Punjab are getting free treatment facilities from 191 government and 603 private hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Card. According to the details, in Punjab, so far more than 6 lac 80 thousand people have undergone free dialysis through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far more than 68 thousand 8 hundred people have availed the facility of free coronary angiography through Sehat Sahulat Card. So far in Punjab more than 75 thousand 600 women have had a normal delivery, while more than 2 lac 97 thousand women have received the free facility of cesarean operation and more than 44 thousand 400 people have undergone free operation of hernia through the Sehat Sahulat Card. So far in Punjab more than 47 thousand 200 people have got free facility of chemotherapy through Sehat Sahulat Card and more than 35 thousand people have got free facility of angioplasty through Sehat Sahulat Card.