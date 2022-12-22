Christmas ceremony held

LAHORE:Christmas cake cutting ceremony was held in the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office on Wednesday. Board chairman congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas and cut the cake with them. He said that steps would be taken to solve the problems of Christian employees, we are equal participants in their happiness.

LGH: The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said that all the minorities, including the Christian community living in Pakistan are like a bouquet that has become a nation by joining their Muslim brothers.

They were addressing the special Christmas event held at LGH on Wednesday, which was organised by Pakistan Health Support Staff Association and Nursing Staff Lahore General Hospital. Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Khalid bin Aslam, President Association Rana Pervaiz, Aftab Waris, Sister Kousar Tahir, Shireen Chaman, Majeed Raj, Shahzad Roshan, doctors, nurses and paramedics were present.

On this occasion, a 300-pound cake was cut and gifts were exchanged along with Christmas wishes. Christian brothers offered special prayers for the safety of the country and nation.

UVAS: Non-Teaching Staff Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore organised a ceremony for its Christian employees in connection with the Christmas at City Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the Christmas cake-cutting ceremony while Principal from Full Gospel Assemblies (FGA)Pastor Tariq Waris, Emeritus Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Principal Officer City Campus Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, President Non-Teaching Staff Association Asad Shah, Pastor Jawaid Younas, Dr Shahan Azeem and a large number of Christian employees and their families participated in the ceremony.