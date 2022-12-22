MoU signed to make maps of all govt hospitals

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) and a private engineering company signed an agreement to make maps of all government teaching hospitals in Punjab within the next 45 days.

SH&ME Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and the representative of Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited signed the agreement. Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Procurement Khalid Parvez and Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabeel, while Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited’s Project GM Ali Akbar Daudputa, Dr Faizan Shafiq and Engineer Rana Seefullah and other officers participated.

The secretary said that the agreement is a very happy sign. Under the agreement, Asian Consulting Engineering Private Limited will present a report on the government teaching hospitals of Punjab.

All means are being used for the improvement of the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. Funds have been released for repairing and maintenance of the government teaching hospitals of Punjab. The ongoing progress is also being reviewed by visiting various government teaching hospitals.

Polio workers’ workshops: Punjab has wrapped up consultative workshops with polio frontline workers in three high-risk districts - Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad on Wednesday. The workshops were held to have in-depth discussion on the key barriers faced by frontline workers and design solutions to addressing these challenges. A phone survey was conducted in the high-risk districts in Punjab ahead of the consultative workshops to get a better sense of the issues. Key frontline polio workers were selected for discussion held on three different dates in December.

National Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig assured that the security of polio workers was top priority of the government and we are making sure that the polio workers are being treated with respect and dignity.

Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary said during the workshops, polio workers stressed on understanding and addressing the root-cause of problems to find impactful solutions.

He said after going through all the problems raised by the polio workers, the polio programme plans to find solutions which will be classified in short, mid and long-term categories. The final report of the workshop will be prepared in the coming week.