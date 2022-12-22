Hundreds of students attend GCU Career Expo

LAHORE:The Government College University Lahore on Wednesday brought more than 75 employers to its campus for students to discover opportunities, career pathways and connect with the local industry and future employers to understand their skillset requirements.

The day-long Punjab Career Expo was jointly organised by Punjab University and GCU Lahore and it received an overwhelming response from students of both universities. Hundreds of graduates and final-year students flocked to the fair to explore employment and internship opportunities in reputed international and national companies.

Besides software houses and clothing brands, a large number of banks and student start-ups also set up their stalls and interviewed the students for the different posts. The special recruitment information stalls by the Pakistan Air Force and the Pakistan Navy remained the centre of attraction among all the youth. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said that career expos are usually underrated and misunderstood in Pakistani universities. Such expos have a wider scope than only offering jobs and internship opportunities.

The Vice-Chancellor said multiple job fairs are held in top universities of the world in different times of the year where students are encouraged to meet employers. book talk: Punjab University Library Book Club on Wednesday conducted introductory talk on the books on ‘Transformative Realism: How to overcome the system crisis” by Marc Saxer and ‘Tasawwuf: Talash Ahsan ki Hama-Geer Tehreek’. PU Chief Librarian Dr Haroon Usmani, Institute of Islamic Studies Associate Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Saeedi, Centre for South Asian Studies Assistant Prof Dr Marium Kamal, faculty members and students were present on this occasion.

PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars. Urooj Saeed has been awarded degree in the subject of Geomatics after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Application of Geo-Spatial Techniques for Livability Ranking of Selected Cities of Punjab’, Umbreen Samra in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Informal Agricultural Credit In Pakistan: A Case Study in Shariah Perspective’, Muhammad Arif in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Characterisation and Applications of Metal Nanoparticles Fabricated in Microgels’ and Aamna Mukhtar in the subject of Business Administration after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Work-Life Interface among Female Entrepreneurs of Pakistan: A Study of Fashion Design Sector’.