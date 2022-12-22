HEC working on university pay scale system: chairman

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has said that basic pay scale (BPS) and tenure track system (TTS) systems would not be able to run together and said that HEC was working to introduce University Pay Scale, a uniform system for appointment of teachers at the universities.

He was addressing the seminar on ‘The Impacts of HEC’s Policies on the Universities’ Faculty’ organised by Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) at Al Raazi Hall on Wednesday. FAPUASA Punjab and PUASA President Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, Secretary ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and a large number of teachers from various departments were present on this occasion. He said that deliberations in this regard were being made and the HEC would benefit from the suggestions sent by PUASA. He said that after preparing the initial draft of the University Pay Scale, stakeholders would be involved to finalise the policy and incorporate their suggestions. He said that HEC would set new KPIs for the performance and appointment of teachers to improve the quality of education.

He said that there were some faults in the system of implementation of undergraduate policy. He said that new undergraduate and PhD policies were being changed and stakeholders were being consulted in this regard. The govt was to direct the universities to deposit their money to State Bank and due to this policy, if implemented, the universities would face serious financial issues.

Dr Mukhtar said that he had discussed the matter with the IMF delegation and the IMF had also supported non-lapsable fund for the universities. However, some departments of the federal govt wanted to deliberately implement a policy which was totally unacceptable for universities and would cause serious damage to the financial affairs of higher learning institutions. He said that from January 2023, the universities would have to keep their money in the State Bank and they will receive the money after sending the details of expenses to the State Bank. After June 30, the money left in the account of the universities will go to the government and this policy was not feasible for the universities in any case. He said that the quality of education in affiliated colleges was very poor where there is no monitoring system just for the sake of money.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that ad-hocism was damaging the system of the universities and until the governance issues were addressed, the universities could not move forward.

He termed turning BA/BSc into associate degree a big mistake. Dr Azhar Naeem said that there will be no compromise on the autonomy of educational institutions. He also presented the Charter of Demand in his address. Dr Amjad Magsi appreciated the chairman for taking the stakeholders into confidence in the development of policies.