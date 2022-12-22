Smoggy weather to prevail

LAHORE:Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan. They said dense smoggy conditions were likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while frost was likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar and Kashmir region during morning hours. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -12°C while in Lahore, it was 5.8°C and maximum was 18°C.