Governor, PPP leader discuss political situation

LAHORE:Parliamentary Leader of PPP Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Central leader of PPP Akhunzada Chitan was also present in the meeting. Various issues, including the current political situation of Punjab was discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that no compromise will be made on the supremacy of law and constitution. He said that leadership of PMLN and allies took difficult decisions and sacrificed their politics to save the state. He said that the country is currently facing many challenges and PTI's politics of anarchy is not only hampering the country's economic development but also harmful to the integrity of the country. Governor said that the present government is trying to get the country out of economic and other problems.

Syed Hasan Murtaza while talking on the occasion said that the order of Punjab Governor is in accordance with Article 130 of the Constitution and the rule of law and supremacy of constitution will prevail in the province.